SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

