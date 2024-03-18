Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 14th total of 794,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.81. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.