Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
