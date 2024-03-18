Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.