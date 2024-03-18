Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRB. Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

