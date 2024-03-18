SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPSC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

SPSC stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.