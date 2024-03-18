SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.34

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.34 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 77062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 703,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 301,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

