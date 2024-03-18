Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,331,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

