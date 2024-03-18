Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$49.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$41.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.26. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

