Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.82

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 26394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $11,832,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.