Stifel Nicolaus Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $350.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

ALGN traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $318.87. 261,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,009. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

