Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair cut Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of STER traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 1,093,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 943,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 475,838 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sterling Check by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sterling Check by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

