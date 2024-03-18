StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $327.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

