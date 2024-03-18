StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

