StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

