StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

