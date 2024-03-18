StockNews.com Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcoa by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,323 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.