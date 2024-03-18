StockNews.com Downgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

