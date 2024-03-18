StockNews.com Downgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Sell

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

