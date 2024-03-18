StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. American Express Co acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

