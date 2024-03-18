StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.84 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.44.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.