StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.84 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.44.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

