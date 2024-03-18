StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

