StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

