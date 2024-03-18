StockNews.com Lowers Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.32 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.