StockNews.com Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

