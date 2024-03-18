StockNews.com Lowers Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday.

WLFC stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.01. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.46%.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $30,617.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,880.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $25,844.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 912,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,165,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $30,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,880.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $623,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

