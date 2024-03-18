StockNews.com Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.