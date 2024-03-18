StormX Market Cap Hits $99.26 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. StormX has a total market cap of $99.26 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StormX

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

