Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $234.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

