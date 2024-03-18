Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

