Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,676,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $105.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

