Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.15 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $270.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.