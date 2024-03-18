Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $4.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $251.89 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.37 and its 200 day moving average is $228.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

