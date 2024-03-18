Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

