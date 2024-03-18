Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day moving average of $201.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

