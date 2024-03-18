Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.04.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

