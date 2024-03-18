Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,296 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $8,490,801.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $42,103,766.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,008,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,904,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,117,643 shares of company stock worth $473,377,212. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $107.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.