Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 177 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7 %

WSM stock opened at $283.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $292.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

