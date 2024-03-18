Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,134 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar stock opened at $348.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $348.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.02. The company has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

