Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

View Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $139.00 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.