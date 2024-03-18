Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of STRW stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
