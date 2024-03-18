Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STRW stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.