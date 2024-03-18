Stride Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $374.53 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Stride token can now be bought for $4.26 or 0.00006347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stride has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Stride has a total market cap of $374.53 million and $668,079.51 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 4.58847464 USD and is up 12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $418,800.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

