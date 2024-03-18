Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BDEC stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

