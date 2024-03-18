Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$76.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

SLF stock opened at C$73.97 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8633829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

