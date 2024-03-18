Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.30. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 830,836 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

