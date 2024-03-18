Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $1,068.83

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,068.83, but opened at $1,107.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,128.70, with a volume of 1,225,354 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $716.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

