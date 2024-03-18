Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.44

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.36, with a volume of 950419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

