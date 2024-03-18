Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of TH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 538,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $883.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

