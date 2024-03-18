Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.43. 1,282,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

