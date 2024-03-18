Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,445,000 after purchasing an additional 65,850 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 320,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

