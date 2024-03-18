Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATX stock traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 670,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,423. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,762,102 shares of company stock worth $57,577,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

